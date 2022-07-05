GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week in Greenville, children will experience being a survivor, but not like what you may see on the popular reality TV show.

Kids are working to hone their outdoor skills with the ultimate goal of constructing the perfect outpost. If you’re in the area of River Park North this week, you’ll likely see campers heading back and forth to the water, learning and mastering new skills.

There are 24 children ages 10-13 who are participating in a busy week of lessons, practice and even fun games focused on team building. Not only will they be creating memories, they are also learning information that could be important in case of an emergency.

“Here we like to focus and encourage kids to come to learn about the environment, learn about the nature around them as well as learn these critical skills of outdoor survival,” said Greenville Parks & Recreation Program Assistant Andrew Wimsatt.

On just the first day, campers already had learned the basics of fire building and safety. Lessons on rope tying, navigation and even first-aid are coming soon. The camp wraps up Friday with what organizers are calling an “epic” evening of capture the flag, a cookout and, of course, camping.