GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect who police said shot two men Friday night inside Greenville Mall has been arrested and is facing charges.

De’quazious Isaiah Pollard, 19, of 411 Winslow Pointe Drive in Greenville, has been charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and Going Armed to the Terror of the People. He was arrested Monday evening at his home after jumping out of a second-story window, police said.

A search warrant was executed at the home and a gun was recovered.

Members of the Greenville Police Department and SBI Fugitive Task Force were involved in the apprehension of Pollard.

He was booked under a $3 million bond on the first-degree murder charge and no bond on the other charge.

Greenville Police officials said they received the call Friday at around 6:30 p.m. of shots fired at the mall. Police said they found two men injured inside, near the area of American Eagle. Investigators said there was a dispute and the two victims were shot by another person, who fled the scene.

On Saturday, the suspects were identified as Theodore Devon Dunn, Jr., 21, and Irashamire Raashad Perkins, 22. Both men are from Greenville. They were taken to ECU Health Medical Center for their injuries.

The mall reopened Saturday morning.