GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged in a robbery that happened off the East Carolina University campus last Friday night.

Johnny Quinton Hardy, 40, was arrested and charged in the robbery of three young women at gunpoint around 10:30 p.m. on South Eastern Street near East 1st Street. The victims were not injured.

Officers and detectives utilized area city security cameras and other technology that led to the identification of Hardy as the suspect within a few hours of the crime, GPD reports. Hardy was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the crime. He has been charged with the following:

• Three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon

• Possession of a firearm by felony

• Financial card theft (F)

• Misdemeanor financial card fraud

• Three counts of injury to personal property

Hardy was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.