GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have announced the arrest of a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Allen Road on November 4.

Officials said Shakiema Latoya Clemmons, 42, of Kinston was arrested on Wednesday at 11:45 p.m. by members of the GPD Traffic Safety Unit at the Pitt County magistrate’s office. She was charged with Felony Hit/Run, Failure to Report an Accident, driving while her license was revoked, displaying a Fictitious License Plate, Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle, No Liability Insurance and Expired inspection.

Police said a car hit Michael Douglas Hicks, 23, just before 7 p.m. on November 4 near the intersection of Allen Road and Briarcliff Drive. Officials said Hicks was walking in the South Bound Lanes of Allen Road when he was struck by the vehicle.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact GPD Master Patrol Officer Samuel at 252-329-4188 or CrimeStoppers at 252-758-7777.