GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened Thursday night that injured a man in Greenville.

Charles Torekeyo Highsmith, 27, was arrested and charged Thursday night by Greenville police with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and Felony Conspiracy. He was being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.

Greenville police said they responded just after 6 p.m. Thursday to 3951 Sterling Pointe. Nicholas J. Edwards, 26, was transported to ECU Health with multiple gunshot wounds. He was expected to recover, police said.

A short time after the shooting, officers assigned to the GPD Gang and Warrant Units stopped a vehicle matching the suspect’s description in the area of Imperial and Vance Streets. Highsmith was in the vehicle and was then arrested and charged.

GPD detectives believe the shooting was targeted. The investigation is ongoing.