GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that injured a 20-year-old man early Sunday.

Dequan Jagodz Carney, 24, of Greenville, was developed as a suspect. Detectives said the shooting was a targeted incident that stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Carney was taken into custody without incident on Cedar Court with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and the Greenville Police Department’s Emergency Response Team. He was charged with the following:

Assault With a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury

Attempted First-Degree Murder- 8 counts

Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling

Police responded just after 1 a.m. on Sunday to 3939 Sterling Pointe Drive for a report of shots fired. Officers found a man had been shot and transferred by private vehicle to ECU Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned that before the shooting, there had been a party inside the home. While the party was going on, police said Carney was standing outside of the home and fired several times into the apartment.

The investigation into this incident continues. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252)-758-7777.