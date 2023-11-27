GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect who was wanted in Edgecombe County has been taken into custody after a chase and school lockdown on Monday in Pitt County.

Christopher Whitaker was wanted on multiple gun and drug charges. He was on federal probation and reportedly made statements saying he would not be captured to go back to prison. The sheriff’s office said he was captured just after 5 p.m.

Officials said he ran from Pitt County deputies into the woods near Pactolus Global Studies School. That led to a lockdown of the school just after 2 p.m. Students were later allowed to be released from the school.