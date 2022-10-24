GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a trailer last week.

Robert Edward Rathmann, 34, was charged on Friday by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office with an open count of murder in the death of Samantha Coppola, 39. He was being held without bond.

Investigators said Rathmann was arrested on Oct. 13 and charged him with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and breaking and entering to terrorize in an unrelated matter. He was being held at the time under a $200,000 secured bond. Detectives were able to collect enough evidence to connect Rathmann to Coppola’s murder.

Officials said Coppola and Rathmann were in a relationship and had moved to 592 Weston Road, which is where Coppola’s body was found. Investigators said her body had been there for several days before a welfare check was made.