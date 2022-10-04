GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect who was wanted in the shooting death of another man back in August was arrested Monday night.

Police arrested Ja’Len Everett, 19, according to a listing on the Pitt County Detention Center’s website. He was wanted in the shooting death of Kevin Rockemore that happened on Aug. 23.

Everett was being held under no bond.

On Aug. 23, officers responded to the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Kevin Lamont Rockemore, 38, of Winterville, dead inside an SUV that had been shot at several times.

Less than 24 hours later, detectives obtained a warrant charging Everett with murder. Detectives said at the time they did not believe the shooting was random.