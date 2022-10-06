GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in the death of a store clerk last week has turned himself in and was being booked by Greenville police.

In a statement from Greenville police Thursday afternoon, officials said Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, of Greenville was being transported to the Pitt County Detention Center to be processed. Bond information was pending.

Daniel was wanted on murder and robbery charges in connection with the death of Zahran Jaghama, 44 on Sept. 26. Jaghama was found at Amigos Tobacco Shop at 1112 N. Green St. in Greenville by a customer. Jaghama had serious injuries from what appeared to be an apparent assault, police said at the time.

Jaghama was transported to ECU Health Medical Center, where he died.

Warrants were issued Monday for Daniel’s arrest.