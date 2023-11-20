GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Police have arrested and charged two suspects in the robbery of 33 guns from a store at Greenville Mall last week.

The Greenville Police Department announced that Frederick Ray Givens Jr, 34, and Nyzek Rayzon Litte, 23, both of Greenville, have been arrested. Both were developed as suspects in the break-in, which happened on November 10 around 10:30 p.m. at Dunham’s Sports, located in the Greenville Mall at 714 South East Greenville Boulevard.

There were no signs of forced entry, and the internal security camera system had been disabled, officials said.

Givens was an occupant in a vehicle that was involved in a traffic stop on November 14. Police said he jumped from the vehicle and fled. Officers took him into custody a short distance later. He was charged with being a convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Accessory After the Fact, Unlawful Purchase of a Firearm, Possession of a Skimming Device, Organized Retail Theft, and Resisting a Public Officer.

As the investigation continued, detectives discovered that Little had taken part in the break-in. On Monday, detectives with the Greenville Police Department, with assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Little in Robersonville without incident. He was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Accessory After the Fact, being a convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Organized Retail Theft.

The investigation into this incident continues. Officials said they believe the majority of the stolen guns were sold outside of Greenville. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252)-758-7777.