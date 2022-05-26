GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department reports the husband of a woman found dead on Tuesday in Greenville was arrested in Mississippi and charged with murder.

GPD said in a media release that Lawrence Guttierrez, 51, was arrested in Biloxi, Miss., around 2 a.m. Thursday. He was charged with murder in the death of his wife, Tavara Guttierrez, 44.

Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to Spring Forest Condominiums, at the 500 block of Spring Forest Road in Greenville, for a welfare check at a home after she failed to report to work for several days. Upon entry, they discovered a body. After collecting evidence at the scene, the active investigation was deemed a suspicious death.

Detectives said they quickly developed Lawrence Guttierrez as the suspect. Warrants were then obtained for his arrest. It was soon discovered he may be heading back to his home state of Mississippi.

At approximately 2 a.m. Thursday, Guttierrez was located by officers of the Biloxi, Mississippi Police Department and taken into custody without incident.

Guttierrez was in the Harrison County, Miss., Adult Detention Facility awaiting extradition back to Pitt County. He has been charged with his wife’s murder.

GPD says the investigation and subsequent apprehension of the suspect was the result of a collaborative effort between GPD’s Major Crimes Unit, GPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT), NC SBI Fugitive and Missin Person Task Force, and the Biloxi (MS) Police Department.