GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have identified and are looking for a suspect in the murder of a store clerk that happened last week.

Detectives with the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are looking for Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, of Greenville. There are warrants out for an Open Count of Murder and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Daniel is facing charges in connection to the death of Zahran Jaghama, 44, a store clerk at Amigos Tobacco Shop, located at 112 N. Greene St. in Greenville. Police said Jaghama was violently assaulted at work on Sept. 26. Investigators said Jaghama died a short time later at ECU Health Medical Center.

Police are looking for videos or photos created by cameras located near the business. They are also asking that anyone with information to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4300 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.