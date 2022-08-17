GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to explore the walk on the wild side.

On Saturday, Greenville Recreation and Parks will host an event at Wildwood Park called Swamp Stomp. The Swamp Stomp event will let people ages 7 and older get dirty, catch frogs, salamanders and macr-invertebrates to be examined under microscopes and from River Park North’s L.A.S.T S.T.E.A.M Lab.

Preregistration is required with ten participants maximum. The fee is $7 with it being discounted to $5 if the person is a Greenville resident.

The event is from 9-10:30 a.m. and will be located at 3450 Blue Heron Drive. For more information, click here.