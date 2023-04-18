GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Town Common in Uptown Greenville is looking for an upgrade.

The bulkhead that separates the Tar River from the park in the Town Common was originally built in the 1960s. Officials with the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department said it’s now time to redesign the bulkhead.

The department has made two designs and is releasing a survey to ask the community what they think.

“Options A and B have similarities in design. There are differences when you get closer to the east end of the park near the boat ramp,” said Mark Nottingham, the City of Greenville parks planner.

“What’s really unique about this opportunity to design the bulkhead is the opportunity to provide more terrace seating options along the river and bring people closer to the water level.”

The city will take feedback from the survey and choose a concept. Further decisions will be made at the next city council meeting in May.