GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to strike a pose.

On Saturday, July 16 at 11 a.m., Deacon Purvis Cohens Fellowship Hall will be hosting a Tea & Fashion Show at Trinity on the Campus of Holy Reinity UHCA in Greenville.

One ticket is $5 on the Cash app under the title $holytrinitygville. Those interested need to RSVP by Sunday, July 10.

The Tea & Fashion Show will be located at 305 N Skinner Street in Greenville.