GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Veteran police officer Ted Sauls Jr., was officially sworn in Friday morning as the next Greenville Police Department chief.

A ceremony for the 25-year veteran was held at the police station. Sauls takes over for Mark Holtzman, who left the position on July 29 and was named in August unanimously by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain as the next Chief Executive Officer. He took that role on Oct. 1.

Before taking the position, Sauls served as the deputy chief of police for nine years. He served as interim police chief until he was sworn in on Friday.

(Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT photo)

Sauls was surrounded by his family, friends and fellow officers along with Greenville officials. He took the oath to continue to serve his community and the police department.

Sauls said he was honored to receive the position and hopes to continue to strengthen ties with the people of Greenville.

“I will always have an open door, for every man or woman in this community who needs it and that I hope to build relationships and capital … beyond what we already have … because what we have is great, but I want it to grow even more,” Saul said.