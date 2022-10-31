GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ted Sauls Jr. has been appointed Police Chief of the Greenville Police Department, the city announced Monday morning.

Sauls served as Greenville’s Deputy Chief of Police for nine years. He was named Interim Police Chief for the third time in his career upon Mark Holtzman’s resignation at the end of July. He has worked in law enforcement for 26 years.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce the appointment of Ted Sauls as the new Police Chief for the Greenville Police Department,” City Manager Ann Wall said in a statement. “Throughout his career, Chief Sauls has shown tremendous dedication to the department and the community. His experience and leadership will be pivotal in the department’s continued efforts to keep our community safe.”

Sauls is a Greene County native and East Carolina University graduate. He also graduated from the FBI National Academy.

“I am extremely humbled to have this opportunity to serve the residents of Greenville and the men and women of the Greenville Police Department as their Chief,” Sauls said. “As a kid with a dream of following in my father’s footsteps I always wanted to be a Police Officer. After becoming one I learned that the real reward is in serving. I thank all of the mentors and supporters throughout the City who have supported me, and this department. In leading this agency, it is my goal to make it the destination for men and women who want a job in law enforcement, as we do our part to make the City of Greenville the best and safest city possible.”