Teel stepping down as Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce president, CEO

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Kate Teel, president and CEO of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, is stepping down to become the new Director of Membership with the Association of Chamber of Commerce Professionals (ACCE).

“Kate has been the one of the greatest people I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with,” said Jonathan Taft, chairman of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors. “It’s with great sadness to see her go and she will be incredibly missed by all of those who are lucky enough to know her, especially by her staff and myself.”

Teel was named president of the chamber in March 2019. She has served the chamber in various capacities since 2016, first as the director of member relations and programs and then as vice president.

Under Teel’s leadership, the chamber has maintained its 5-Star Accreditation Designation from the United States Chamber of Commerce’s Accreditation Program, the highest level of accreditation made by the accrediting board and one that recognizes chambers for their sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on their communities. The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce is the only 5-Star Accredited Chamber in North Carolina.

In 2019, the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce was named the Chamber of the Year for North and South Carolina by the Carolina’s Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives and a finalist for the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Chamber of the Year.

“My time and experience at the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce during the past five years has been extremely rewarding, both personally and professionally,” said Teel. “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with our staff, leadership, and community on behalf of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina.”

In addition to serving on several boards and committees for local and state-wide organizations, Teel has worked alongside community leaders on important economic development projects, workforce development initiatives, and public policy proposals for the area.

Teel will begin her role with ACCE on July 6, 2021.

“I, on behalf of the entire Board, wish Kate absolute success as she takes the next steps in her life and career,” said Taft. “Her astonishingly positive impact on our community through her work at the chamber will be forever remembered. The chamber will need to place a lot of effort into finding someone that can carry on her legacy.”