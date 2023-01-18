GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday and is facing several weapon and other charges related to a drive-by shooting on Jan. 15.

WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports Lamikah Baptist, 18, was arrested at 3329 Stone Bend Dr. Wednesday evening, Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said. He was charged with numerous weapons charges, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, discharge firearm within enclosure to incite fear and discharge a firearm within the city limits.

Hunter said Baptist was wanted for a drive-by shooting in the 1700 block of Greene Street on Jan. 15. Numerous rounds were fired in the area. Nobody was injured.

GPD officers, including members of the GPD Emergency Response Team, took Baptist into custody. He was booked in the Pitt County Detention Center. The weapon believed to have been used in the incident has also been recovered, Hunter told Richards.