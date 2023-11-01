GREENVILLE, NC — Freeboot Friday wraps up the 2023 season this Friday, at 5:30 p.m. at the Five Points Plaza.

The event features the ECU Spirit Squad, live music, beer and wine, food trucks, community partners, and more. This week we welcome Tell Me Lies-The Fleetwood Mac Experience to the Freeboot Stage. Tell Me Lies performs all the hits from Fleetwood Mac, which has featured the talents of Mick Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, and others over the years.

The seasoned musicians comprising Tell Me Lies have been making music together in various combinations and styles for years. It seemed only fitting that they should come together to pay tribute to the one and only Fleetwood Mac. Authentic-sounding and always respectful, Tell Me Lies leaves no stone unturned in replicating the sounds of one of the world’s best-loved, top-selling bands.

The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle operates game days from Downtown to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The shuttle runs three hours before, during, and two hours after each home game. Shuttle route information can be found here https://downtowngreenville.com/calendar/gameday-shuttle-6/. Tailgating is prohibited in the municipal parking lots while supporting Downtown businesses is encouraged.

For more information regarding Freeboot Friday or The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle, please visit www.downtowngreenville.com or contact Downtown Greenville Partnership at info@downtowngreenville.com

Downtown Greenville Partnership would like to thank all of the sponsors that made this season possible. Carolina Eagle Distributing, City of Greenville, Pirate Radio, WNCT, Orthopaedics East, Greenville Convention and Visitors Bureau, Greenville Utilities, UBE Pirateware.com, 904 West, Metronet, Ricci Law Firm, and Ross Orthodontics.