Thank You, Health Care Heroes! – Vidant Medical Hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Doctors, nurses and other health care workers are the soldiers at the front-line battle against the coronavirus.

These people are working day-in and day-out, helping COVID19 patients regain their health.

9OYS spoke with Dr Ogugua Obi, who says the amazing teamwork and collaboration at Vidant is keeping workers going through the pandemic.

COVID patients require doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and more to get through the disease.

During the beginning of the pandemic, many experts felt anxious and weren’t sure what to expect, but Dr Obi says at Vidant every team member walks through the door with a positive attitude, ready to take care of patients.

“It’s extremely stressful for the community, not being able to be in the hospital with loved ones and just being able to extend my care beyond the patients to the family is an honor and a privilege and I’m thankful for that,” she explains.

Doctor Obi says she is grateful for the leadership between ECU and Vidant when it comes to reaching out to the community and encouraging safety measures to help keep us safe.

Vidant healthcare workers share that they’re here for the community, covid or not.

Employees call family members at least twice everyday and Vidant is also instituting a family representative program where workers use iPads to make sure family members are able to Facetime with their loved ones and stay updated.