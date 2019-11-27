Thanksgiving holiday travel peaks Wednesday, officials urge safety

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Many people in the East are gearing up to travel this holiday weekend.

“I came back home for Thanksgiving and we’re just going to hang out at home my parents and my grandparents and my sisters coming home too. So I just had to drive two hours back here,” said UNC-Chapel Hill student, Jillian Slowinski.

“I’m going to be traveling probably the whole weekend. I’m going to visit my in-laws in Plymouth and then were going to visit my grandma in Aurora,” said Greenville resident, Luther Hemby.

But state troopers are warning drivers to be safe on the roads.

This year. a record 2.2 million Carolinians are projected to travel 50 miles from home for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s why the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is beefing up patrols for potential threats on the roads.

“People don’t think it is going to happen to them a lot of times and then when it does happen it’s too late to say I’m sorry. I have seen families first-hand devastated by people drinking and driving, making the decision to get behind the wheel and maybe took the life of somebody else,” said Master Trooper Brad Taylor.

Last year, there were more than 200 crashes in North Carolina. Seven people died as a direct result of drunk driving. Some in the East are preparing for safe holiday travels in advance. They urge other drivers to be safe and responsible on the road.

“Pay attention to the people around you don’t be on your phone,” said Slowinski.

“We’re going to be watching, we’re going to travel safe, we’re going to pay attention to the roads. People should communicate and let people know where they are on the road,” Hemby said.