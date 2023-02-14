GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s Jesse R. Peele LGBTQ Center hosted its sixth annual Love is Love event on Tuesday to celebrate love for everyone.

“The biggest comeback to hate is love.” said Lilith Fyren, a sophomore at ECU, “Loving policies and affirming policies, those are what help us and loving gestures, those would carry us far. So if we go out and spread the love and we focus on the compassion we have for others, it does a whole lot for our community.”

Those who attended the event received free T-shirts and candy. A whiteboard was available to write love messages on and photo opportunities could be taken in front of a rainbow-patterned posterboard.