The Breakfast Bar, Uptown Greenville’s newest breakfast spot, is now open

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Uptown Greenville has a new breakfast spot, serving soul food for breakfast and lunch.

The Breakfast Bar’s motto is “celebrating family, food, and friends.” And they’re doing just that with signature menu items like chicken and waffles, French toast, salmon cakes and more. Owner Quinetta Wilson said she’s “most excited about creating positive customer experiences and reinvesting back into the community.”

Open on Tuesday – Saturday from 7 am-3 pm, and Sunday from 8 am-4 pm, The Breakfast Bar is located at 605 Albermarle Ave.

For the latest updates, visit https://www.thebreakfastbar.club or their social media platforms below:

Instagram: @thebreakfastbarnc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebreakfastbarnc