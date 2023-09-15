GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Quilts always tell stories and history. Quilters from around Eastern North Carolina are getting a chance to show off their hard work.

On Friday, at the Greenville Convention Center, “The Stars Are Born Quilt Show” was taking center stage. The Greenville Quilters Guild has more than 200 quilts on display from its members. There will also be door prizes, a concession stand, vendors and raffle baskets.

“So we’re really excited. We’ve got lots of vendors. We have 16 vendors on site as well as many goods that you can buy purchase in our boutique in our yard sale. Lots of good stuff out here.” stated Susan Cox, Co-president of Greenville Quilters Guild.

The event is running till 8 p.m. Friday at the Greenville Convention Center. It continues Saturday from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. Entry for the event is $10.

