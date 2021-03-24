‘There’s a lot I want do and we’re working hard’: Rep. Brian Farkas holds virtual town hall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Rep. Brian Farkas held his first virtual town hall Wednesday night.

It’s a chance for the people of Pitt County to hear what Farkas is working on in Raleigh and to voice their concerns and suggestions.

“I really want above all to raise the bar for what people should expect from a representative out of Eastern North Carolina,” said Farkas, who represents Pitt County’s 9th District in the North Carolina House.

Rep. Farkas wants to have an open-door policy.

“Too many times we hear politicians who just will talk and talk and it’s tough to get a word in, and I want people to know that when I knocked doors during the campaign, I was listening and that doesn’t change because I got elected,” he said.

That’s why Farkas has a series of virtual town halls planned where he can interact with Pitt County voters.

“To spend a lot of time listening about the issues that are important to our area and talking about how we can make those issues align with the priorities of Raleigh,” said Farkas.

The representative said it’s important to keep the people of his district in the loop.

“A lot of the time we watch the news and we see all the stuff about Washington D.C. and we don’t hear enough about what’s going on in Raleigh,” he said.

Farkas discussed several bills with his name on them at Wednesday night’s meeting, including what he calls ‘good government’ bills.

“The first one is a bill to make sure that when a lawmaker ends his or her career here and they become a lobbyist, they have to wait more than six months to do that,” said Farkas.

The second bill would require the legislature to follow the same public records laws as the rest of state government.

“Transparency, sunshine is the best form of disinfectant when it comes to making sure that our government is not doing stuff in the dark and making sure people know what’s going on,” said Farkas.

Farkas wants his constituents to know he’s working for them.

“A lot I want to do and we’re working hard to make it happen,” he said.

Farkas plans to hold these town halls quarterly. He hopes to host in-person events in the future.