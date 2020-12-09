Thermo Fisher Scientific to expand Greenville facility for sterile drug product development and commercial manufacturing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thermo Fisher Scientific is expanding its site in Greenville for sterile drug product development and commercial manufacturing of medicines, therapies, and vaccines.

“We have continued to invest strategically in capacity, technology and expertise across our global network so we can accelerate innovation and enhance productivity for our customers,” said Mike Shafer, senior vice president and president, pharma services, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

“This has enabled us to respond quickly and support our customers with unprecedented scale and depth of capabilities to meet high demand for new therapies and vaccines. By simplifying the supply chain and solving complex manufacturing challenges, we shorten development timelines in order to get high-quality medicines to patients, faster.”

In addition to the Greenville site, other sites are also preparing for expansion, these locations include Swindon, United Kingdom and Ferentino and Monza, Italy.

“What it shows Thermo Fisher and global corporate is that Greenville North Carolina is a great place to expand and grow their jobs,” said Steven Weathers, president and CEO of Greenville ENC Alliance.

“It’ll be a sterile fill facility. So probably a lot of live virus that they’ll fill into a sterile environment.”

These expansions and investments will add 15 development and cGMP commercial production lines. These projects are expected to be completed over the next two years and will create approximately 1,000 jobs at all sites combined.

Expansion is expected to begin in early 2021. People are encouraged to apply on Thermo Fisher’s website or contact local employment agencies to help find a job.