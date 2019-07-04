4th of July: Thousands watch fireworks in Uptown Greenville

Thousands are expected to come out to the Town Common and see the colorful fireworks light up the night sky.

There are a ton of vendors out here to choose from.

They will be here until about 9:15 p.m.

That’s when things will wrap up and the fireworks will start.

I was talking to this ice cream truck here they are new in town, just started about two weeks ago.

They’ve been going around to different neighborhoods selling their stuff.

They say an event like this is crucial to business.

There are also some henna tattoos out here.

You’ve got until 9:15 p.m. to come out here and be part of the fun.

General Information

3:00 PM ­— Food/Vendors begin. Food vendors will be set up along First Street. There will also be a mobile video game truck, bounce houses, a water slide, and the opportunity to participate in a “Capture the Flag” patriotic scavenger hunt.

3:30–9:15 PM — Music (Six Pack Band, Tim Ottinger, Kyla Rae Nixon, and The Radio Sparks)

The fireworks are scheduled to begin at approximately 9:15 PM.

No pets, alcohol, glass, grills, or personal fireworks will be allowed on the Town Common.

First Street in front of the Town Common will be closed to all vehicle traffic until all pedestrian traffic has cleared.

The Greene Street Bridge will be closed to all traffic (vehicles and pedestrians) at 9:00 PM. All traffic will be diverted back to South Pitt Street. Vehicles will not be allowed to travel north until the conclusion of the fireworks. The bridge will be reopened at the conclusion of the fireworks display. The show will not begin until the bridge is cleared of all pedestrians and vehicles.

Pedestrian traffic crossing the bridge should remain on the sidewalk at all times to accommodate vehicle traffic leaving the event.



Street Closures (Closing at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, July 4)

• First Street between Greene Street and Holly Street

• Greene Street between Third Street and First Street

• Washington Street between Third Street and First Street

• Evans Street between Third Street and First Street

• Cotanche Street between Third Street and First Street

• Reade Circle between Third Street and First Street



Parking for the Event

• Try to park near Greene Street if you need to leave to the north (across the river).

• Try to park near Evans Street, Cotanche Street, or Washington Street if you need to leave to the south.

• Limited handicap parking is available in the Town Common parking lot (beside the playground) and in the Willis Building parking lot off of First Street and Reade Street.

• ECU will allow public parking in the parking lots along Reade Circle south of Third Street, starting at noon.

• Parking areas near the Town Common will fill early. Many areas will be blocked off for event activities.



Leaving the Event

Traffic officers will be positioned along the main routes at intersections, and traffic patterns will be altered to expedite the flow of traffic.

Be patient and expect delays. Based on the estimated attendance, it could take approximately an hour for event traffic to clear.

Go with the flow. Stay with the flow of traffic as directed by officers and signals.Traffic patterns are designed to maximize traffic leaving the event. Don’t try to turn across or travel against the traffic flow.

Sometimes a little out of the way is a lot faster:

– Greene Street will be one of the quickest ways away from the event. Travel north on Greene Street to Mumford Road. Then turn either right to go to Greenville Boulevard or left to go to Memorial Drive. Avoid turning back onto Pitt Street as that will take you back into the heaviest congestion.

– If you are parked near Cotanche Street, go south on Cotanche to 10th Street. Avoid traveling east on 5th Street due to extended delays and congestion.

– If you are parked near Evans Street, go south on Evans to 10th Street and Greenville Boulevard.

– All traffic traveling south on Reade Circle (Sheppard Memorial Library) will be diverted right onto southbound Evans. Continue out Evans to 10th Street and beyond.