GREENVILLE, NC — The Greenville Museum of Art is in the final stages of planning for its annual Halloweeni Jamboreeni fundraiser.

This event is scheduled for Saturday, October 28th, from 1 – 4 p.m. and is free for GMoA members and adults. Single-child tickets cost five dollars, whereas two or more children per family will cost ten dollars. Tickets can be purchased on GMoA’s website.

GMoA staff encourages guests of all ages to dress in costume and notes that parking is available offsite along neighboring and nearby streets and parking lots. Registration tables will be available at GMoA’s Evans St. and Washington St. parking lot entrances for guests to check in. Tickets will be available to purchase on the day of the event at registration tables; however, it is recommended to purchase tickets in advance to decrease long lines and wait times.

The Halloweeni Jamboreeni debuted in 2021 with approximately 300 guests, while the 2022 event brought in close to 600! GMoA anticipates a great crowd to enjoy this day of celebrating Halloween in a safe and artistic environment. With themes such as Hocus Pocus and A Nightmare Before Christmas in years past, GMoA happily announces that this year’s theme is loosely based on the Addams Family. Certain components of the event will honor this theme.

Guests are invited to enjoy several activities included with their tickets, such as movie watching, storytelling, diverse arts and crafts, face painting, a scavenger hunt, various games, a bounce house, contests, and much more. Additional components include shopping from a vendor market and purchasing food from two food trucks.

GMoA enlisted the assistance of several community partners to assist with the production of this event, such as Emerge Gallery and Art Center, the NC Museum of Natural Sciences, the Junior League of Greenville, the Convention and Visitors Bureau of Greenville/Pitt County, Red Shark Digital, Optimum, Pinner Family Dental, Eneco East, Greenville Utilities, and Halloween Express are to name a few.

Guests can learn more about this event through GMoA’s website by visiting www.gmoa.org and find continued updates on its Facebook event page. This event aims to provide a fun-filled family outing in a unique environment while supporting the GMoA’s mission: To inspire, educate, and connect people through the visual arts by way of our collection, education, and programs.