GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Third Street Education Center will be having a back-to-school opening at 7 a.m. on Monday on campus.

At the event there there will a DJ with live music and introductions for every student, a red carpet walkway into the school and over 100 men from local clubs, organizations, fraternities and groups welcoming the children back to school.

For more information. You can contact Principal Willie Joyner at (252) 364-2995.