GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Great 100 Nurses of North Carolina Board of Directors have named thirteen ECU Health nurses in their list of the Great 100 Nurses of North Carolina.
The recipients are recognized for their outstanding professional ability and contributions to improving healthcare services in their communities.
“I admire, and I am so proud of our ECU Health nurses who have dedicated their careers to caring for others and serving our region,” said Trish Baise, chief nursing executive, ECU Health. “We congratulate the amazing nurses of ECU Health for receiving the once-in-a-lifetime honor of being part of the Great 100. Thank you to this year’s honorees and to each and every member of the ECU Health nursing team who exemplify our mission and an unwavering commitment to excellent, compassionate care every day.”
Since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses around the state for their commitment to excellence and to promote a positive image of the nursing profession. Each year, the Great 100 Nurses of North Carolina Board of Directors asks patients, healthcare workers, friends and family members to nominate an outstanding nurse practicing in North Carolina. Thousands of nominations are reviewed, and 100 nurses are selected and honored at a statewide gala in October.
The ECU Health nurses chosen as Great 100 Nurses of North Carolina in 2023 are:
Elizabeth “Ann” Brabble, RNCAnn Brabble, RNC is a staff nurse III in the Ambulatory Surgical Unit and Endoscopy Department at ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital. Ann has worked at ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital for five years and previously worked at ECU Health Bertie Hospital for 22 years. Ann received her associate degree in nursing from Roanoke-Chowan Community College and has been a registered nurse for 37 years. She also has a specialty certification in Certified Ambulatory Perianesthesia Nurse (CAPA). Ann serves as a unit educator, safety coach and clinical coach for the Ambulatory Surgical Unit Department. She is also cross trained to work in the Outpatient Clinic, Patient Testing and Chemotherapy.
Dana Byrum, DNP, MSN, RNDana Byrum, DNP, MSN, RN is the vice president of Patient Care Services for ECU Health Bertie and ECU Health Chowan hospitals. Dana received her associate degree in nursing from Roanoke-Chowan Community College. She received her bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees in nursing from East Carolina University. Dana joined ECU Health Chowan Hospital in 1996 and began her nursing career there in 2000. Dana has obtained specialty certification in ambulatory care nursing. Dana is a member of several nursing and leadership organizations including the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.
Lindsay Caddell, BSN, RNLindsay Caddell, BSN, RN is a staff nurse III in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Lindsay has worked in the ECU Health Medical Center NICU for eight years where she started her career as a new graduate nurse. Lindsay earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from East Carolina University. Lindsay serves the NICU as a charge nurse, float nurse, clinical coach and bereavement committee chair. She also serves as a member of the ECU Health Maynard Children’s Hospital interdisciplinary Adverse Drug Event workgroup. Lindsay continues to commit her nursing career to compassionately caring for the smallest patients at ECU Health Medical Center.
Elaine Henry, MSN, RNC-NICElaine Henry, MSN, RNC-NIC is the manager of Children’s Surgical Subspecialists at ECU Health Maynard Children’s Hospital. Elaine has worked at Maynard Children’s Hospital for 27 years with experiences as a staff nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and a Quality Nurse Specialist for Women’s & Children’s division. Elaine earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing and master’s degree in nursing leadership from East Carolina University. Elaine has a specialty certification in Neonatal Intensive Care nursing and is a certified surgical clinical reviewer for the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS NSQIP) Pediatrics program. Elaine is a member of the Eastern NC Nurse Honor Guard.
Donnie Johnson, MSN, RN, NPD-BCDonnie Johnson, MSN, RN, NPD-BC is a professional development specialist-nursing who works with the Emergency Services Division. Donnie has worked at ECU Health Medical Center for 14 years. Donnie earned his bachelor’s degree in nursing—and master’s degree in nursing, nursing education—from East Carolina University. Donnie has obtained specialty certification in Nursing Professional Development.
Jennifer Kendrick MSN-NE, RN, C-EFMJennifer Kendrick, MSN-NE, RN, C-EFM has been the Perinatal Outreach Coordinator for ECU Health since 2018. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from University of Western Ontario in Canada before moving to North Carolina to begin her career in Women’s Health. Jennifer received her master’s degree from UNC Wilmington and is currently pursuing her Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Jennifer received specialty certification in fetal monitoring from both the National Certification Corporation (NCC) and Perinatal Quality Foundation. Jennifer is an active member of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) Advanced Life Support in Obstetrics Advisory Group and has volunteered her time to review the upcoming editions of Association of Women’s Heath, Obstetrics and Neonatal Nurses Electronic Fetal Monitoring courses.
Katie Knowles, MSN, RN, CNLKatie Knowles, MSN, RN, CNL is a quality nurse specialist III and has served her community at ECU Health Duplin Hospital for 10 years. Katie received her associate degree from James Sprunt Community College in Kenansville, NC, her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Mount Olive in Mount Olive, NC, and her master’s degree in nursing from UNC-Pembroke in Pembroke, NC. Katie has obtained a specialty certification as a Clinical Nurse Leader and mentors aspiring clinical nurse leaders across the state. Katie is a passionate advocate for community and rural health and is actively involved with both local and national organizations dedicated to improving health outcomes in under-resourced communities and faith-based communities.
Kimberly Lupton, MSN, RN, CCMKimberly Lupton, MSN, RN, CCM is an assistant nurse manager for Central Staffing Nursing Assistants at ECU Health, adjunct Instructor for Pitt Community College and health service coordinator for Spring Arbor Assisted Living. She has worked at ECU Health Medical Center for 11 years and as a nurse for 37 years. Kimberly earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from East Carolina University and her master’s degree from Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA. She obtained her certification in Case Management through the Commission for Case Managers. Kimberly exhibits exemplary transformational leadership qualities that inspire others to grow professionally and serves the needs of patients, families and her community with excellence.
Emily Nock, BSN, RNEmily Nock, BSN, RN is a staff nurse III on the Neuroscience Intermediate Unit at ECU Health Medical Center. Emily has been with ECU Health Medical Center for nine years, serving as an RN on 3 North for seven of those. Emily earned her bachelor’s degree from East Carolina University in 2016. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2014.
Chelsey Owens, ADN, RNChelsey “Alex” Owens, ADN, RN is a staff nurse III in the Neuroscience Intermediate Unit. Alex has worked at ECU Health Medical Center for seven years. Alex received her associate degree in nursing from Beaufort County Community College in Washington, NC. Alex is the CAUTI champion for her unit and has received stroke response team certification.
Rhiannon Stallings, MSN, RNC-MNNRhiannon Stallings is the Perinatal Nurse Navigator for ECU Health Medical Center. She works with high-risk pregnant patients throughout the region to ensure they have appropriate consultations and follow-up during pregnancy, and also provides patient and team member education. Prior to this role, Rhiannon was a staff nurse for the Mother/Baby and Antepartum unit. Rhiannon received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from UNC-Chapel Hill and her master’s degree in nursing education from Barton College. She is certified in Maternal Newborn Nursing and is active in the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nurses.
Jenny Wester, BSN, RN, CPNJenny Wester is an assistant nurse manager on Pediatrics at ECU Health Maynard Children’s Hospital. Jenny has worked on Pediatrics for 25 years. Jenny earned her associate degree in nursing from Pitt Community College and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Fayetteville State University. She has obtained specialty certification in pediatric nursing as well as the Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON) Pediatric certification in pediatric chemotherapy and biotherapy.
|Kiera Slade, RNKiera Slade, RN is a travel nurse who previously worked on the Cardiovascular Intermediate Unit (CVIU) at ECU Health Medical Center.