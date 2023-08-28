GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Great 100 Nurses of North Carolina Board of Directors have named thirteen ECU Health nurses in their list of the Great 100 Nurses of North Carolina.

The recipients are recognized for their outstanding professional ability and contributions to improving healthcare services in their communities.

“I admire, and I am so proud of our ECU Health nurses who have dedicated their careers to caring for others and serving our region,” said Trish Baise, chief nursing executive, ECU Health. “We congratulate the amazing nurses of ECU Health for receiving the once-in-a-lifetime honor of being part of the Great 100. Thank you to this year’s honorees and to each and every member of the ECU Health nursing team who exemplify our mission and an unwavering commitment to excellent, compassionate care every day.”

Since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses around the state for their commitment to excellence and to promote a positive image of the nursing profession. Each year, the Great 100 Nurses of North Carolina Board of Directors asks patients, healthcare workers, friends and family members to nominate an outstanding nurse practicing in North Carolina. Thousands of nominations are reviewed, and 100 nurses are selected and honored at a statewide gala in October.

The ECU Health nurses chosen as Great 100 Nurses of North Carolina in 2023 are: