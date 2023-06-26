GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three people have been arrested and are facing charges after a response to a shots-fired call early Saturday resulted in a chase and crash.

Alexander Oneal Purvis, 36, of Greenville was arrested along with Devonte Rashoed Williams, 31, and Chauncey Marquezz Friason, 27, also of Greenville. Purvis was being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $167,000 secured bond. The bonds for Friason and Williams were $100,000 each.

A deputy in the area of NC Hwy. 43 and NC Hwy. 222 responded to the shots fired call, which came in at 1:18 a.m. on Saturday. The deputy saw a white Audi believed to be involved. A chase ensued until the Audi crashed and flipped on its top in an area of Porter Road. Officials said the vehicle struck a light pole before flipping.

The three men, Purvis, Williams and Friason, were each taken to ECU Health Medical Center, where they were treated and released before their arrest.

A gun, 120 oxycodone pills and other drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. All three were convicted felons and were not allowed to possess a gun.