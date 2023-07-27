GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three people in Pitt County were arrested and charged in robberies in Greenville and other locations.

On July 17 there was a multi-jurisdictional meeting of investigators with the Pitt and Martin County Sheriff’s Office. During this meeting, the Greenville Police Department was able to identify the vehicle used.

The registered owner was Jaliek Grant. After further investigation, two other suspects were identified as Timarcus Britt and an unnamed individual due to their age. Police said the three suspects were also responsible for several other armed robberies in Martin County.

A search warrant for the three suspects’ residences was executed and several items were seized as evidence relevant to the cases.

Grant, Britt and the juvenile were arrested and charged by the investigating agencies. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office charged them with one count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping for involved robbery.

Britt was held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $225,000,000 bond. Grant was held under the same bond in the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail.