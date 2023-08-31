GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Chamber announced the nominees for “Coolest Thing Made in NC,” which included three Greenville businesses.

The contest recognizes two winners, one for businesses with fewer than 100 employees and one for businesses with over 100 employees. Jenni’s Ugly Chocolates has been nominated specifically for their Sweet Potato Crunch, which previously won a Made in NC award.

You can vote by clicking here.

Other Greenville companies nominated are Grady-White Boats for their Grady-White 281 CE and Prints and Clay handcrafted pottery.

In addition to winning a trophy, the victorious company and product will be featured in NC Chamber and Business North Carolina publications, podcasts, social and digital media, among other places statewide.