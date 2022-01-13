Thursday’s Greenville City Council meeting canceled; scheduled items, including Compute North status, moved to Jan. 24

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thursday’s planned Greenville City Council meeting has been canceled, City of Greenville officials announced.

A statement from the City of Greenville stated, “Following consultation with City of Greenville staff and individual conversations with the members of the City Council and, in an effort to mitigate current and the potential for future COVID-19 cases in the community, Mayor P.J. Connelly has canceled the City Council meeting scheduled for Thursday, January 13.”

Among the items that were scheduled to be discussed by the council was the status of Compute North, a Minnesota-based business that is looking to build a facility in Pitt County. There has been controversy about the company, which some have said is a cryptocurrency operation.

On Wednesday, the Greenville ENC Alliance told WNCT the company is a data processing facility and not a cryptocurrency operation. The company originally wanted to build a facility in Belvoir but pulled its application in November just before Pitt County commissioners were scheduled to meet about the company and its request.

Protesters against Compute North gathered at city hall on Monday and had scheduled another protest on Thursday.

In an email from the City of Greenville, officials said that and other items slated for Thursday’s meeting would be brought up when the council is scheduled to meet on Jan. 24. That meeting will be held by Zoom. The full agenda for that meeting will be released on Jan. 19, city officials said.