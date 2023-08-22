GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Time for Science is now a staple in Greenville for both locals and guests if you’re looking for something fun to do. Next time you visit though, they’ll be in a different location.

The new location will be on Dickinson Avenue as the Cupola Building on 8th Street. They moved into their old space in 2017, but with new programming and walk-ins, they need to expand.

In the new location, they’ll be bringing some of their old exhibits but also adding ones such as a submersible exhibit with saltwater tanks for live animals. This new space is one they plan to stay in for years to come.

“We’ve really seen it transition to a space where not much was happening to a place we’re really outgrowing. we’ve outgrown this space. it’s bittersweet. we’ve put a lot of hard work into it, and now we’re moving to a space that’s going to serve us better. This is going to be our new permanent home. we are so excited. it’s the cupola building on 8th Street and what may be 300 steps from the front door of our current location. this is an amazing space because it is one of the most historic buildings in Greenville, so now the public is going to have a reason and the opportunity to come in and enjoy this space,” says Emily Jarvis, Executive Director of Time for Science and NC Museum of Natural Scenes and Greenville and Contentnea Creek.

The Art Lab next door to the museum will also be moving into the Cupola Building for artists to paint and sell their work.

The team at the museum is hard at work moving stuff and getting the new building ready. They will officially reopen in the Cupola Building on November 4. They will be open for normal hours Tuesday through Saturday for groups and walk-ins.