GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Halloween, ECU Health was bringing the spooky holiday spirit to the hospital.

Many of their young patients are not able to participate in Halloween-related events like others. However, that doesn’t stop them from having a little fun.

“To see these kids and parents light up, it’s priceless,” said Angela Blanton, a parent of a child at Maynard Children’s Hospital.

The priceless smiles are why ECU Health hosts their drive-thru parade every year.

For parents like Angela Blanton and her son Chance, events like this on Halloween mean a little more.

“Unfortunately my son couldn’t be down here because he is fighting for his life right now. He would love to be down here, but he can’t be so I think it’s amazing for all the children that can be here. And not just the children, but also the moms too who have been by the bedsides to see these children go through so much pain and heartache,” said Blanton.

It’s times like these that are trying to bring a little normalcy to the patients.

“It allows kids to be kids while they’re here in the hospital. It’s something they would normally be doing if they weren’t in the hospital,” said Amanda Jones, a child life specialist at ECU Health.

Even Deputy Drifter with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office got in on the fun.

“He was handing hugs out to some and giving some a little kiss, and giving them that little joy they might not have had this morning,” said Pitt County Deputy Christopher Curtis.

In sometimes gloomy days at the hospital, this bright spot means so much to families.

“I was in the background while they were in the room working tirelessly to get other children dressed and down here. It’s not an easy feat with equipment and machines getting them down here, but it’s worth every second, it pays off immensely,” Blanton said.