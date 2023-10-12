GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With football comes tailgating. But what happens when someone is in your spot?

Everybody likes tailgating but no one likes being towed. When there is no football game, the spots around Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium are filled by students. But these students are expected to move their cars closer to what East Carolina University calls the “core campus,” which is closer to the academic buildings.

ECU police say that most towings happen during the first game of the year. During that game, there were about 90 vehicles towed. The number of people towed slowly dwindles and then levels off.

Officials said since this game is on Thursday, more people are expected to be towed. There are no fees owed from the person towed.

If you have to move your car, better sooner than later.