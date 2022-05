GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — It’s time to light up the city.

Town Common’s Greene Street Pedestrian Bridge will showcase different colors for certain dates all this month. The reason behind these colorful displays of work is in recognition of upcoming holidays and special events.

Here are the dates: Wednesday night is for Star Wars Day, May 5th-May 7th is for ECU Graduation, May 8th is for Mother’s Day, May 9th-May 10th is PCC Graduation and May 27th-30th is for Memorial Day.