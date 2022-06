GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An expo with valuable information to help you in a natural disaster will be available in Greenville.

On June 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina is holding the Eastern North Carolina Natural Disaster Resource Expo to teach the public about being storm prepared. The event will have storm resources, demonstrations, food and games, and much more for those that attend.

The event will be held at 105 E 1st Street in Greenville.