GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Town Creek Culvert Named North Carolina’s Top Stormwater Project One of the most costly and complex infrastructure undertakings in the history of Greenville was recognized recently for being the best stormwater project in the state.

The Town Creek Culvert Drainage Improvement Project, a $33 million project in the Uptown District, received the award from American Public Works Association North Carolina Chapter during its conference held last month in Asheville.

The award is presented annually to successful stormwater management improvement projects that excel in elements of infrastructure and natural systems. Town Creek Culvert was designed to address drainage issues for about 300 acres in the Uptown District, beginning near Ninth Street and Washington Street and continuing to the Tar River, areas which had been plagued by localized flooding due to the failing culvert system in place.

The City began the project in March of 2018 and completed it in October of 2020. The project included numerous green elements that helped the City secure financial assistance through a $16 million, zero-interest North Carolina Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan.

Among the green elements were a regenerative stormwater conveyance system that treats stormwater prior to its return to the Tar River. The City also received funding assistance from the City’s Stormwater Utility Fund and Greenville Utilities Commission. Criteria considered for the state award included the project’s benefit to the community, the use of good construction practices and safety, community relations and community involvement, the use of innovative strategies, benefits to the design of future projects, and sustainable practices.

In addition to alleviating flooding concerns in the Uptown District, the Town Creek Culvert project also resulted in new paving and streetscaping in the area. It also provided educational opportunities between East Carolina University and the City.

Partners in the project included WK Dickson Community Infrastructure Consultants, Kimley-Horn Planning and Design Engineering Consultants, Rivers and Associates, and Trader Construction.