GREENVILLE, N.C. — A traffic stop in Greenville led to the arrest of an Arizona woman on drug charges after five kilograms of fentanyl were found.

Greenville Police said a traffic stop was conducted on May 24 in the area of Hwy. 264 and NC Hwy. 11 Bypass. An investigation with the assistance of the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force, Greenville Police Department Gang Unit, Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration-Raleigh Resident Office led to the arrest of Francisca Maria Pastrono, 35, of Glendale, Ariz. Officials said was involved in trafficking fentanyl from Mexico into Greenville.

She was being held on a $7 million bond.

Pastrono was charged with multiple counts of level III trafficking in fentanyl and heroin. She was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and received a 7 million dollar bond.