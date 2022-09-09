GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two women have been arrested and are facing charges in a fraud investigation that spans back to July.

In early July, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an apparent fraud. The victims reported that more than $10,000 had been withdrawn from their personal bank accounts. The withdrawals were completed by the forgery of checks drawn on the account.

Detectives were able to obtain copies of more than 10 checks and follow up with multiple search warrants to help identify suspects. On Aug. 24 and 25, Jacqueline Carrie Barr, 20, of Greenville, was arrested On Sept. 8, Nyja Lashay Hemby, 20, of Greenville was arrested. Both are facing the following charges:

Forgery of Instrument (8 Counts)

Uttering Forged Instrument (8 Counts)

Identity Theft (8 Counts)

Obtaining Property by False Pretenses (8 Counts)

Felony Conspiracy (8 Counts)

Barr was already on active probation for convictions on 27 counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretenses for similar acts.

Barr was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond. Hemby was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $235,000 secured bond.