GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two local chefs are putting their skills to the test.

Luke Owens and Emily Parker are restaurant owners in Greenville. They will compete in the final round of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association Chef Showdown in Raleigh. All products to be used in the competition will focus on locally-grown ingredients in North Carolina.

“For our restaurant group, it’s more so about the camaraderie,” Owens said. “It’s about recognizing other North Carolina chefs that are working to do the same thing, keep North Carolina food ingredients and people and restaurants relevant and to make sure we’re showcasing as much of our state as we can.”

Owens is competing for North Carolina Chef of the Year. Parker is competing for the State Pastry Chef of the Year honor. The competition will take place Monday evening at the Angus Barn in Raleigh.