GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to the pool area of the Southgate Apartment Sunday night after reports of shots were fired.

“Once on scene, they located two individuals who had been shot. A 37-year-old male suffered serious injuries and a 20-year-old female suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment. ”

Detectives say they have already developed strong leads. The Greenville Police Department believes the shooting was targeted. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available, officials said.