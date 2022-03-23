GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Two organizations are hosting job fairs in the coming days while Pitt Community College will be hosting resume-building classes.

Vidant Health is hosting a virtual job fair for certified nursing assistants on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is required for this event.

Also on Thursday, PCA Greenville Home Care will be hosting a drive-up application event. They have current openings for certified nursing assistants and companion aids. PCA Greenville is offering competitive pay, flexible schedules, incentives, and paid training.

This event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lastly, Pitt County NCWorks and PCC will be hosting resume classes for people to improve their resumes or to help create one. The first of two classes with four-hour blocks began Tuesday but classes are also available for April 5 and April 7 along with May 3 and May 5.

To sign up, you can text “resume” to 252-549-4545.