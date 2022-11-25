GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Police were on the scene after two men were shot inside Greenville Mall on Friday.

(Angie Quezada, WNCT video)

Greenville Police officials said they received the call at around 6:30 p.m. of shots fired at the mall. Police found two men injured inside, near the area of American Eagle. Police said preliminary information indicated there was a dispute and the two men were shot by another person.

Both men, who were not identified, were taken to ECU Health Medical Center. Officials said their injuries were non-life-threatening. An active search was underway to find the suspect, who fled the scene.

The mall was evacuated and a number of police officers and detectives were inside conducting an investigation and collecting evidence.

The incident happened on Black Friday, which is considered the busiest shopping day of the year. Before the shooting, the mall and the parking lot were full of shoppers taking advantage of deals that were going on inside.