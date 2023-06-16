GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police report two more suspects in an April home invasion have been arrested and are facing charges.

Jheran Edwards McNeil and Darrius Montreal Clark Taft are each facing numerous charges including robbery, burglary and kidnapping. McNeil was arrested on May 31 with assistance from GPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, and the SBI. Taft was arrested in Greensboro on Monday with assistance from the SBI and the Greensboro Police Department.

Both suspects are the final ones to be arrested in connection to the home invasion, GPD officials said. Their arrest stems from an incident that happened on April 25 in the 3100 block of Moseley Drive. Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery and found the victim, a woman, who had been robbed. Officials said the suspects knocked on the door of the apartment, entered with guns and stole marijuana, cash, a gun and some electronics. No one was injured.

Officers located a vehicle matching the suspect description a short time later in the 3200 block of E. 10th St. There were two women inside the car, Monica Carter-James and Destiny Washington. They told police they were involved in the robbery and have since been charged.