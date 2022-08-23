GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Board of Commissioners decided Monday night to move forward with plans to develop two gymnasium community centers.

The board members said they want the new community centers to serve as transformational works that reflect Pitt County’s future.

“In listening to the citizens, there was a strong need for community recreation in the form of a gymnasium or community center. And so, the commissioners developed a concept of twin community center gymnasiums,” said Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher.

One center will be located north of the Tar River, and the other south near the Alice F. Keene District Park. Assistant County Manager and County Engineer Tim Corley said they picked these locations with accessibility in mind.

“We’re trying to be as equitable as possible for the whole county, services that everyone can use within the county and not have a great distance to go to,” said Corley.

As far as challenges go, time is of the essence.

“Timing in that if we’re using the American Rescue Plan funds, we have to have the design completed so the funds can be obligated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026,” Gallagher said.

The estimated cost is between $5 million to $6 million dollars per building, part of which the commissioners plan to pay for through Pitt County’s American Rescue Plan funds. Gallagher also said people will not see construction any time soon as the project is still in the design process.